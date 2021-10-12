Vaccinated and want to travel? Here's what you need to know

WHAT ARE THE ENTRY REQUIREMENTS FOR DIFFERENT COUNTRIES?

Brunei

As of Oct 12, Brunei still does not allow general travel in the country.

Canada

COVID-19 tests: All travellers five years or older, vaccinated or otherwise, must provide proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of their scheduled departure time to enter Canada. Other molecular tests are accepted but not antigen rapid tests (ART).

Those who have had COVID-19 earlier can provide proof of a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days ago.

Some travellers may be randomly selected for a mandatory test on arrival. It must be completed within 24 hours of entering Canada but there’s no need to wait for the results.

Vaccination certificate: Travellers must enter their proof of vaccination and travel information in ArriveCAN, which is free to use, up to 72 hours before the trip.

Otherwise they won't be considered as a fully vaccinated traveller, even if they meet all the other requirements. Travellers also need to bring the original proof of vaccination while they travel and for 14 days after entry.

Others: Unvaccinated children under 12 who are accompanied by fully vaccinated travellers must follow all testing requirements unless they are under the age of five. They do not need to quarantine as long as they follow the public health requirements.

More information is available online.

Denmark

COVID-19 tests: Fully vaccinated visitors from Singapore can enter Denmark without restrictions, and no tests or quarantine is required.

Singapore is currently classified as a “Yellow” or lower-risk country and the rules may change if the category changes.

Vaccination certificate: The vaccine must be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This means that Denmark does not recognise the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine.

EMA has approved four vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccine must have been taken in the last 12 months.

A full overview of the rules and regulations are available here.

France

COVID-19 tests: Fully vaccinated individuals are not subject to any health measures as Singapore is on France’s “Green” list.

Vaccine certificate: France also does not accept Sinovac or Sinopharm as only vaccines authorised by the EMA will be accepted.

Others: Unvaccinated travellers aged 11 years or older must present a negative PCR or antigenic test taken less than 72 hours before the flight.

More information on whether you can enter France is available here.

Germany

COVID-19 tests: Travellers from Singapore to Germany can travel quarantine-free with no testing.

Vaccination certificate: All travellers 12 years and older arriving in Germany have to furnish proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 or a test certificate. Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccinations are not accepted.

Travellers may use their digital or paper certificate from Singapore to prove their vaccination status. To generate the vaccination card, log in to HealthHub and navigate to the section labelled "COVID-19 records" to download the PDF.

In addition to this, it is recommended that you authenticate your certificate via Notarise.

The German Embassy in Singapore has further information on its website.

Italy

COVID-19 tests: Vaccinated visitors from Singapore need to present a certificate of vaccination with an EMA-authorised vaccine.

They also need to take a PCR or ART test 72 hours before they arrive, with a negative result. Children aged five or younger do not have to take a COVID-19 test.

Vaccination certification: These are accepted - An EU Digital Covid Certificate (EU DCC); or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Janssen, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) at least 14 days before arrival. The certificate must be in English, French, Italian or Spanish.

More information is available online.

Netherlands

COVID-19 tests: All travellers from Singapore are allowed to enter the Netherlands without the need for a test or for quarantine.

Vaccination certificate: The Netherlands accepts both EMA and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines. These include: Astra Zeneca (Vaxzevria), Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Moderna (Spikevax), Serum Institute of India (Covishield), Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Requirements for proof of vaccination are available here.