Travellers on vaccinated travel lanes or from low infection regions to do unsupervised self-swab tests

SINGAPORE: From Mar 15, travellers on vaccinated travel lanes or arriving from places with low infection rates will only need to do an unsupervised self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of entering Singapore.

The move, which replaces the existing protocol requiring a supervised self-swab ART, comes as imported infection numbers have “stayed very low” over the past few weeks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Mar 11).

These infections made up around 1 per cent of total daily infections, with many countries having already “passed the peak of their Omicron infection waves”, it added.

Macao, China and Taiwan are Category I countries/regions with low infection numbers.