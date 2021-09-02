755 travellers from Germany, Brunei received Vaccinated Travel Passes: CAAS

Application for the passes started on Sep 1.

Under the Vaccinated Travel Lane, fully vaccinated travellers departing from Germany or Brunei can enter Singapore without serving a stay-home notice from Sep 8.

Fully vaccinated Singaporeans and permanent residents do not need to apply for a pass to enter Singapore.

The first flight from Germany and Brunei Darussalam is expected to arrive in Singapore on Sep 8 and Sep 9 respectively, said CAAS.

CAAS director-general Mr Han Kok Juan said that this is "a cautious start" to the new vaccinated travel lane scheme.

"It will allow us to gain experience and build confidence as we further reopen our borders and reconnect with the world in a careful and step-by-step manner," said Mr Han.

Under the vaccinated travel lane arrangement, there are no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsor.

All travellers under the scheme will have to comply strictly with the conditions of travel, such as being fully vaccinated in their country of departure or Singapore.

They have to remain in their country of departure and/or Singapore in the last 21 consecutive days prior to their departure for Singapore.

They also have to undergo multiple COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in lieu of serving stay-home notice periods.

These include a pre-departure test within 48 hours of the scheduled departure flight, on-arrival test at Changi Airport and post-arrival tests on day 3 and day 7 during their stay at one of the designated clinics in Singapore.

The travellers should also be on non-stop designated vaccinated travel lane flights from their country of departure to Singapore that will only serve travellers under the arrangement.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or other vaccines listed under the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list, such as Sinovac and AstraZeneca.