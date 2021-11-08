Vaccination-differentiated measures to be expanded, starting with visits and activities at residential care homes

SINGAPORE: Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) will be expanded to more settings starting with residential care homes, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Nov 8).

This is because such homes are a "vulnerable setting" where unvaccinated residents are likely to suffer worse outcomes than those who are vaccinated should they contract COVID-19, said MOH in a press release.

Noting that these measures will apply to visits and activities for residents, MOH added that it would share more details once they are available.

The expansion of such vaccination-differentiated measures is to better protect the unvaccinated who are at higher risk of infection and severe illness, it said.

The ministry added that it would study the further easing of safe management measures to other settings which are able to enforce both vaccination-differentiated measures as well as pre-activity testing for COVID-19, using antigen rapid test (ART) kits.

"Under this regime, all participants will need to be fully vaccinated and will be required to produce a valid negative ART result on-site prior to the activity," said MOH.

This will begin with pilots in sports settings, allowing team sports to resume for groups of up to 10 fully vaccinated people - including players, umpires and others - to play together in "controlled and supervised settings" at suitable ActiveSG sports centres and People's Association community clubs from Wednesday.

This combination of vaccination-differentiated measures and pre-event testing will also be tested at selected mass sporting events as well as selected meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) events, where some easing of safe management measures will be allowed.

"If successful, we can expand such pilots to additional settings," said MOH.

During a press conference on Monday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong noted the current measures for such events allow for pre-event testing for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It is vaccination or test, but we are moving towards a new protocol of VDS plus ART – vaccination and test – for additional precautions," said the co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce tackling the pandemic.

"And with this additional safeguard, we can ease further the safe management measures."