Vaccination-differentiated measures to be lifted except for F&B outlets, some nightlife activities and large events

SINGAPORE: Vaccination-differentiated safe-management measures (VDS) will be removed from all settings from Apr 26 except at F&B outlets, nightlife establishments where dancing is an activity, as well as events with more than 500 participants, announced Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Apr 22).

These are settings which are assessed to pose higher risks of transmission due to factors such as large crowds and unmasked activities, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a separate press release.

“The key consideration is still this, that individuals who are not fully vaccinated account for a disproportionate number of patients who fall severely ill or die. When our hospitals were still under a lot of pressure, VDS was critical in ensuring that we do not assert too much burden on our healthcare system,” the Health Minister said at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

“However now that the hospitals’ workload has eased considerably, there is less need now to retain VDS in its current form.”

In addition, Singapore’s vaccination coverage is “among the highest in the world” at 96 per cent of its eligible population, MOH noted.

All this allows the country to step down its vaccination-differentiated safe-management measures by reducing the settings in which they are needed, said Mr Ong.

“In particular, settings such as places of worship, malls, retail shops, supermarkets et cetera, will no longer need to maintain VDS,” he added.

“It also means that the onus now falls on the individuals who are not fully vaccinated to take the necessary precautions to avoid crowded places, so that you minimise your chance of being infected and falling severely ill."