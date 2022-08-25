Vaccination-differentiated rules remain for F&B outlets, large events, nightlife venues even as mask-wearing becomes optional

SINGAPORE: Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) will remain for food and beverage (F&B) outlets, large events and nightlife venues, even as mask-wearing becomes optional for these places from next Monday (Aug 29).

Speaking at a press conference held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reiterated that VDS checks are currently only required for events with more than 500 participants and dining in at F&B outlets.

However, Mr Wong added that F&B outlets no longer check for vaccination status because the onus is placed on the individual, and random spot checks are conducted by the authorities.

"For now, we are retaining this approach ... there is no change to this because vaccinations are still the best way to protect ourselves against severe disease from COVID-19," said Mr Wong.

This means that only fully vaccinated individuals will be able to dine in at F&B outlets, attend large events with more than 500 participants at any one time or enter nightlife venues.