Vaccination status in TraceTogether app will not change for those who take booster shots: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: People's vaccination status on their TraceTogether app will not change regardless of whether they have taken their booster shots, said Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Monday (Oct 4).

He was responding to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) about whether the definition of "fully vaccinated" would be changed to differentiate those who have taken the booster jab, and how this would be reflected in the TraceTogether app.

"We are administering boosters in good time, and so the issue of expiring vaccination status has not arisen," said Mr Ong. "But in time, this is an issue that we will need to review."

On the possibility of exploring other vaccines for the booster jab, Mr Ong said the Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to administer mRNA vaccines under the national booster programme, "as the best available data utilises these vaccines for boosting with good effect".

The two vaccines used in Singapore's national vaccination programme are Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna - both mRNA vaccines.

"The expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination is still studying the heterologous strategy of administering a non-mRNA booster shot that is different from the first two primary series mRNA doses as data emerges," Mr Ong added.