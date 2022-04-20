Sanofi breaks ground at new S$638 million vaccine facility in Tuas

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi had announced last year that it would invest €400 million (S$637.8 million) in a new vaccine production site in Singapore.

Sanofi's APAC regional headquarters has been located in Singapore since 1997, noted Mr Heng, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

The evolutive vaccine facility will be Sanofi's first vaccine manufacturing plant in Singapore, and is expected to create 200 new jobs in Singapore, he added.

"This is testament to your confidence in the value of such capability for the region, and the confidence in the partnership between France and Singapore," said Mr Heng.

The facility, which is expected to be at full production by end of 2025, is "fully digitalised, modular" and will be able to produce vaccines "on a large scale" for Asia, said Sanofi in a separate press release.

"Leveraging Singapore's position as a regional innovation hub for the healthcare industry, these 'factories of the future' are designed to enable more agile and flexible manufacturing of multiple vaccines and biological platforms, including mRNA, enzymes and monoclonal antibodies," the press release read.

The drugmaker is investing €900 million over five years to create new evolutive vaccine facilities, with the other located in France.

The evolutive vaccine facility is designed to respond quickly to future pandemic risks, with the capacity to produce "at massive scale", said Mr Heng.

Typical vaccine manufacturing facilities are only able to produce one vaccine at a time, but the facility will allow for the production of three to four vaccines simultaneously, he added.

"This modularity and flexibility will allow the faster production of a vaccine when a public health crisis hits," said Mr Heng.

"In addition, the facility is designed to be carbon neutral, to be more resource efficient and to minimise waste production."

Sanofi's head of vaccines Thomas Triomphe described the last two years as a "significant learning experience" for the healthcare sector.



"Even as health systems have been challenged, we have seen the power of preventive care, especially vaccination, to help countries save lives and health systems, and make sure that the best resources are taken care of," he said.

Under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 commitment, Singapore has committed S$25 billion to the three areas in the coming years until 2025, Mr Heng noted.

Advanced manufacturing, including biopharma production, is a "priority area" for RIE2025, he added.

The Pharma Innovation Programme Singapore (PIPS) initiative under RIE2025 will be expanded to include biologics and vaccine manufacturers, Mr Heng announced.

A new programme named BIOPIPS will also be started to enable more companies to work on pre-competitive co-innovation, he added.

"As we seek to exit the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also looking ahead to prepare for Disease X," said the Deputy Prime Minister in closing.

"The upcoming evolutive vaccines facility will enhance our capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally and strengthen the region's position to withstand future pandemics or supply chain shocks," he added.

"As importantly, Sanofi's new factory will add to the growing biopharma community in Singapore, and enable us to further push the boundaries of vaccine manufacturing."