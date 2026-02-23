30.6% more contraband smuggling attempts foiled in 2025, says ICA
Close to 245 million travellers also passed through Singapore’s checkpoints last year, about 14 million more than in 2024.
SINGAPORE: The number of contraband smuggling attempts foiled in 2025 increased by over 30 per cent from the year before, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in its annual report on Monday (Feb 23).
About 57,400 contraband cases were detected at Singapore's checkpoints in 2025, up 30.6 per cent from around 43,900 cases in 2024.
ICA attributed the spike in detected cases to improved profiling skills among its checkpoint officers, as well as enhanced targeting by its Integrated Targeting Centre and close collaboration with other enforcement agencies.
On the jump in such cases, the authority said: “Several cases involved smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries.
“There was also more detection of illegal importation of significant quantities of both fresh and processed produce.”
Vape smuggling cases were among those detected, with ICA uncovering 667 such cases across all checkpoints in 2025, and seizing more than 350,000 vapes and related components.
In one such case in March last year, ICA officers found 23,642 e-vaporisers and related components hidden in a consignment of assorted food products in a Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint.
Enforcement against vape smuggling at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints was stepped up last year amid a broader crackdown.
Harsher penalties for vape-related offences also went into effect last September, with etomidate - the anaesthetic agent found in drug-laced vapes, known as Kpods - listed as a Class C drug in the Misuse of Drugs Act.
In another case of contraband smuggling, ICA officers at Pasir Panjang scanning station last August foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes and tobacco after spotting anomalies.
A total of 42,000 cartons of undeclared duty-unpaid cigarettes and 4,800 packets of duty-unpaid tobacco, which were declared as rubber mats, were detected in the container.
The number of drug detections remained the same as in 2024, with more than 1,000 cases detected. Among them were two separate drug smuggling cases at Woodlands Checkpoint last year, involving several kilograms of heroin and other illegal drugs, which ICA highlighted.
The uptick in smuggling attempts that were stopped came as ICA cleared almost 245 million travellers last year, an increase of 6.3 per cent or about 14 million more travellers than in 2024.
“The increase was largely due to a rise in the number of travellers using the land checkpoints, which accounted for about 76 per cent of the total traveller volume,” said ICA.
There was a record number of close to 589,000 land crossings in a single day on Dec 19, 2025, it added.
In line with the rise in travellers using land checkpoints, ICA cleared almost 84.8 million vehicles in 2025, an increase of about 9.5 per cent or 7 million more compared with 2024.
The increase was attributed to the rise in the number of cars and motorcycles, which together accounted for about 94 per cent of the total vehicle volume.
But the volume of cargo cleared through Singapore’s checkpoints fell slightly in 2025 as opposed to the preceding year, according to ICA.
The total number of containers, consignments and parcels decreased to about 7.69 million, down from around 7.7 million in 2024.
The volume of low-value goods - items worth no more than S$400 (US$316) per item, and purchased from overseas sellers and delivered into Singapore via air or post - dipped further by 27.5 per cent to about 25.07 million items in 2025.
PASSPORT-FREE IMMIGRATION CLEARANCE
In 2024, Singapore started the implementation of passport-free immigration clearance at major checkpoints for Singapore residents.
About 127 million travellers cleared immigration without having to present their passport in 2025, ICA said.
QR code clearance was rolled out in March 2024, and fully implemented at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in January 2025.
ICA noted that 134 million travellers have used the method for immigration clearance since its launch.
Usage of QR code clearance among bus passengers and those riding motorcycles increased in 2025 to 60 per cent and 57 per cent respectively, while usage by car travellers remained stable at 69 per cent, ICA said.
“The implementation of QR code clearance has enhanced the efficiency of immigration clearance at the land checkpoints, enabling ICA to better manage the increasing volume of land travellers,” it added.
“With group QR code clearance, families of up to four members using the special assistance lanes (SALs) can save up to 40 seconds in immigration clearance by presenting one group QR code instead of scanning multiple passports.
“For car travellers, immigration clearance time can be reduced by more than 30 per cent using QR code clearance, with greater time savings for cars with a larger number of passengers.”
QR code clearance will also be implemented at the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, with operations expected to start by the end of 2026.
Meanwhile, token-less clearance, which allows Singapore residents and departing foreign visitors to clear immigration by simply using facial and iris biometrics without the need to present their passport or a QR code, will be implemented at the new Singapore Cruise Centre in the second half of 2026.
The initiative was launched at Changi Airport and Marina Bay Cruise Centre in 2024 before being extended to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and Seletar Airport in 2025.
ICA also said it will implement new initiatives, including the Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS) for car travellers and cargo drivers and attendants from end-2026.
It added that the system will "further enhance the clearance experience and efficiency" for such users and feedback is being gathered to fine-tune the process.
The Facial Recognition@BIKES (FR@BIKES) initiative, also expected in 2026, will allow motorcyclists and their pillion riders to use facial recognition instead of the current fingerprints as their primary biometric mode for automated clearance.
Under the BIKES@Manual Car initiative, ICA will retrofit selected manual car lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint, enabling them to be “flexibly deployed for either automated motorcycle clearance or manual car clearance depending on operational needs".