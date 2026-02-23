30.6% more contraband smuggling attempts foiled in 2025, says ICA

SINGAPORE: The number of contraband smuggling attempts foiled in 2025 increased by over 30 per cent from the year before, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in its annual report on Monday (Feb 23).

About 57,400 contraband cases were detected at Singapore's checkpoints in 2025, up 30.6 per cent from around 43,900 cases in 2024.

ICA attributed the spike in detected cases to improved profiling skills among its checkpoint officers, as well as enhanced targeting by its Integrated Targeting Centre and close collaboration with other enforcement agencies.

On the jump in such cases, the authority said: “Several cases involved smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries.

“There was also more detection of illegal importation of significant quantities of both fresh and processed produce.”

Vape smuggling cases were among those detected, with ICA uncovering 667 such cases across all checkpoints in 2025, and seizing more than 350,000 vapes and related components.

In one such case in March last year, ICA officers found 23,642 e-vaporisers and related components hidden in a consignment of assorted food products in a Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint.