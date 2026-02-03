59 cases of large-scale cross-border vape smuggling detected in 2025 with help of foreign intelligence

SINGAPORE: A total of 59 cases of large-scale cross-border vape smuggling were detected last year by authorities here with the help of intelligence from counterparts abroad, said Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam on Tuesday (Feb 3).

Around 230,000 vapes and related products were seized, Ms Rahayu said in parliament..

“The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau and Singapore Police Force engage in information sharing with their foreign counterparts,” said Ms Rahayu.

“With the help of intelligence sharing, in 2025, joint operations with Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and ICA detected 59 large-scale smuggling cases, seizing around 230,000 e-vaporisers and related products.”

She was responding to a question from Mr Jackson Lam (PAP-Nee Soon) on how the Health Ministry works with overseas platforms and foreign jurisdictions to disrupt cross-border vape supply chains, and how effective current blocking and takedown measures for online vape listings have been over the past two years.

Ms Rahayu, who is also Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, said that HSA works with e-commerce, social media and messaging platforms to remove such online listings.

“HSA also collaborates with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Online Criminal Harms Act Office under SPF to block e-vaporiser websites targeting locals,” she said.

“Over 10,000 online advertisements, including those found on messaging platforms, were removed in 2024 and 2025.”

Ms Rahayu shared that approximately 99 per cent of the sites taken down to date were linked to overseas posts appearing on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WeChat, YouTube and Telegram. The remaining were from more local platforms like Carousell and Lazada, she added.