Man fined for using e-vaporiser in MRT train

SINGAPORE: A man who was caught on video using an e-vaporiser in an MRT train has been fined for the offence, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Saturday (Feb 25).

HSA said it was alerted to the incident on Feb 14 after an article published on the STOMP website. The man was seen in a video sitting barefoot on the train floor, holding what appears to be an e-vaporiser.

Train operator SMRT said the incident took place on Feb 4 at around 11.30pm, along the East-West Line.

"Our staff at Simei MRT station received a report of a male commuter vaping in the train travelling towards Pasir Ris. Upon notification, we immediately checked with staff from other stations and examined CCTV footage for the man," the president of SMRT Trains, Mr Lam Sheau Kai, said in response to CNA queries.

He added a police report was made.

The 45-year-old man was identified with the help of the police.

According to HSA, the man claimed that the e-vaporiser was found on the streets and that he has since thrown it away.

"After further investigations, he was issued with a composition fine for the illegal use of an e-vaporiser," said the agency, which did not reveal the amount of the fine.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000.

"For this case, the man had blatantly flouted the law by using an e-vaporiser in plain sight of commuters on the train," said HSA.

"HSA takes a very serious view of the possession and use of banned e-vaporisers and related items and will take stern actions against any individuals who contravene the law."