Man fined for using e-vaporiser in MRT train

SINGAPORE: A man who was caught on video using an e-vaporiser in an MRT train has been fined for the offence, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Saturday (Feb 25).
HSA said it was alerted to the incident on Feb 14 after an article published on the STOMP website. The man was seen in a video sitting barefoot on the train floor, holding what appears to be an e-vaporiser.
Train operator SMRT said the incident took place on Feb 4 at around 11.30pm, along the East-West Line.
"Our staff at Simei MRT station received a report of a male commuter vaping in the train travelling towards Pasir Ris. Upon notification, we immediately checked with staff from other stations and examined CCTV footage for the man," the president of SMRT Trains, Mr Lam Sheau Kai, said in response to CNA queries.
He added a police report was made.
The 45-year-old man was identified with the help of the police.
According to HSA, the man claimed that the e-vaporiser was found on the streets and that he has since thrown it away.
"After further investigations, he was issued with a composition fine for the illegal use of an e-vaporiser," said the agency, which did not reveal the amount of the fine.
Vaping is illegal in Singapore. Offenders can be fined up to S$2,000.
"For this case, the man had blatantly flouted the law by using an e-vaporiser in plain sight of commuters on the train," said HSA.
"HSA takes a very serious view of the possession and use of banned e-vaporisers and related items and will take stern actions against any individuals who contravene the law."
Although the use, purchase and possession of e-vaporisers have been banned in Singapore since February 2018, such products continue to be sold online and smuggled into the country.
The number of people caught for vaping and possessing e-vaporisers has been on the rise.
A total of 4,916 people were caught for the offence in 2022, compared with 4,697 in the previous year and 1,266 in 2020, according to HSA figures.
It is also illegal to import, distribute or sell such products.
Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months or both for the first offence. Repeat offenders face harsher penalties.