The Big Read: With vaping increasingly rampant among youths despite ban, what more can authorities do?

In a response to a parliamentary question asked by Dr Wan Rizal in February on what measures have been put in place by schools and institutes of higher learning to address the issue of students vaping, MOE said that it works with HSA and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to educate students on the harmful effects of using imitation tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapes.

Other than educating students on Singapore's laws and regulations on vaping and its consequences, students in MOE schools also "learn to recognise impulsive and addictive behaviour and are equipped with skills to say 'no' to e-cigarettes and e-vaporisers as well as strategies for self-control and to manage negative peer influences", said MOE.

When students are caught using or possessing vapes, the prohibited product will be confiscated, their parents will be informed, and disciplinary action such as suspension, or caning for boys, will be implemented. They may also be placed on vaping cessation programmes by HPB.

IS SINGAPORE’S POSITION ON VAPING TENABLE?

Although the authorities are planning further action to curb the rising number of vape users, those interviewed still hope that the government will legalise vaping, even as they recognise the need to regulate it.

Richard acknowledged that vaping is harmful to health and that the government has good reasons to ban it. But he said that since the current ban does not seem to stop most users from getting their fix, it is better to tackle the issue head on by actively regulating vaping.

“I imagine a scenario where vape prices are regulated, and everyone is as informed about it properly through education as we were with cigarettes when growing up; addressing the matter instead of avoiding it now,” he said.

Agreeing, another 28-year-old vaper, who works in the finance industry, said that by regulating vapes and legalising their sale, there could be better due diligence, where identity cards are checked before purchase like with cigarettes, to prevent underage vaping.

He added that lifting the ban on vaping could also help with quality control, since most vapers now do not know the chemical composition of what they are buying.

“If they legalise vaping, then HSA can actually have more quality control over what we buy, so the stuff that we vape is not unregulated, and we could get our hands on ‘healthier’ options versus those that are counterfeit,” he said.