Local vegetable farms warn of up to 10% price hikes amid Iran war disruptions

SINGAPORE: Some local vegetable farms may have to raise prices by up to 10 per cent as soon as six months from now, as the ongoing conflict involving Iran drives up global energy and fertiliser costs.

Even then, farmers warn they may struggle to stay afloat.

For now, many say they are trying to cushion the impact on both their businesses and consumers by cutting costs and adjusting operations.

GLOBAL DISRUPTIONS RIPPLE INTO AGRICULTURE

The United States-Israel war against Iran has disrupted oil and gas supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz – a critical shipping route through which about 20 per cent of global energy passes.

The narrow waterway also handles around a third of global seaborne fertiliser trade. Attacks on natural gas facilities, which fertiliser production relies heavily on, have also disrupted output, with some plants in the Gulf and beyond reducing or halting operations.

This is putting pressure on global agricultural production and threatening food supply chains.

The knock-on effects have reached farmers in Singapore, with fertiliser prices rising by as much as 30 per cent, even for supplies sourced locally or from Malaysia.