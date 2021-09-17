100 vending machines to be set up for collection of COVID-19 self-test kits

SINGAPORE: People who received a COVID-19 health risk warning or health risk alert via SMS will be able to collect antigen rapid test (ART) kits at 100 vending machines across Singapore from Saturday (Sep 18).

The test kits will be available for collection round the clock at 56 locations at housing estates islandwide, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

A health risk warning is issued to people who were identified as close contacts of a COVID-19 case. They are required by law to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) at selected clinics and self isolate until they receive a negative result.

They must also swab themselves using the ART self-test kits on the third, fifth and seventh day from the date of last exposure to the COVID-19 case they were close contacts with. Another PCR test at a clinic is required on or after the eighth day.

If all these are complied with, their health risk warning period will end on the 10th day of exposure. The cost of all swab tests will be borne by the Government, said the Health Ministry.

A health risk alert, on the other hand, is issued to people whose SafeEntry records overlap with that of a COVID-19 case. Considered to be at lower risk compared to people issued with a health risk warning, they are required to conduct ART tests on the third and fifth day from the last date of exposure.

From Sep 18, individuals who received the SMS can scan their IDs to collect a pack of three ART self-test kits at a vending machine and use them for the required tests, said MOH.

The full list of collection points and the steps for collection of the ART self-test kits are available at gowhere.gov.sg/art.