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Venezuela earthquake: Singapore Red Cross pledges S$100,000 in aid, launches fundraising appeal
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Venezuela earthquake: Singapore Red Cross pledges S$100,000 in aid, launches fundraising appeal

The funds will go towards humanitarian assistance, including search-and-rescue operations, emergency medical care and rapid assessments of humanitarian needs in the worst-hit areas.

Venezuela earthquake: Singapore Red Cross pledges S$100,000 in aid, launches fundraising appeal

The ongoing humanitarian efforts in response to the Venezuela twin earthquakes that happened on Jun 24, 2026. (Photo: Singapore Red Cross)

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Daphne Yow
Daphne Yow
29 Jun 2026 01:00PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2026 01:02PM)
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SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged S$100,000 (US$77,000) in humanitarian aid and launched a public fundraising appeal with a target of S$500,000 to support earthquake-hit Venezuela, it said on Monday (Jun 29).

Twin earthquakes - a magnitude 7.2 quake, followed shortly by a magnitude 7.5 tremor - struck Venezuela on Jun 24. The disaster has taken almost 1,500 lives, injured more than 3,000 people and affected about 70,000 families, with the numbers expected to rise as search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The S$100,000 in aid will support the immediate response efforts of the Venezuelan Red Cross and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, said the SRC. 

The funds will go towards humanitarian assistance, including search and rescue operations, emergency medical care and rapid assessments of humanitarian needs in the worst-hit areas.

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SRC has also launched a public fundraising appeal, which is open until Sep 30, with a target amount of S$500,000.

Funds raised through the public appeal, which is open until Sep 30, will support the ground operations of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

This includes the provision of emergency shelter for displaced families, hygiene kits, cooking sets, essential household items and medical supplies to affected communities.

In addition, SRC has activated its Restoring Family Links service to help reconnect Singapore residents who have lost contact with their loved ones in the earthquakes.

The twin earthquakes have "caused widespread destruction of homes and public facilities, as well as a great loss of lives", said SRC secretary general and chief executive officer Benjamin William.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and communities which have lost their homes and livelihoods. The full impact of this disaster and the extent of the casualties will only become clearer in the next few weeks. The humanitarian needs are expected to grow rapidly."

He added that SRC is in contact with its Red Cross partners on the ground and stands ready to assist.

"Meanwhile, we call on all of us in Singapore to stand in solidarity with the affected communities in Venezuela, and extend support to these communities, including contributing to SRC’s public appeal to support the relief efforts."

Source: CNA/dy(sz)

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Singapore Red Cross Venezuela earthquake
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