Verdun Road fatal fight: 22-year-old on murder charge taken by police to crime scene with 3 other suspects
Muhammad Sajid Saleem is accused of causing the death of Mr Dhinessh Vasie, 25, at about 4am on Sep 22 near Verdun Road.
SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old accused of murdering a man in a group fight was taken back to the alleged crime scene near Verdun Road by the police along with three other suspects on Friday (Sep 27).
Muhammad Sajid Saleem was given the capital charge on Monday while five others were handed charges of rioting over the incident.
He is accused of causing the death of Mr Dhinessh Vasie, 25, at about 4am on Sunday near Verdun Road, which is in the Farrer Park area.
Sajid arrived at Sam Leong Road on Friday at about 11.40am in a blue car. He was wearing a red polo shirt, dark-coloured shorts, with his arms and legs in restraints.
He was taken by officers into a cordoned-off back alley where they stopped on several occasions. After that, he was escorted to the outside of Kim San Leng Eating House, before being accompanied down another alley leading out to Kitchener Road.
It was reported on Sunday that the fight had left splatters of blood on the ground near the coffee shop and also a short distance away in front of the Novotel Singapore hotel along Kitchener Road.
Sajid and the officers then returned to the car, leaving the scene about 40 minutes after they arrived.
Three of the five suspects charged with rioting - Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, Satish Jason Prabahas, 23 - were subsequently brought to the scene in the same vehicle.
Clad in white polo shirts and dark-coloured shorts, they walked through roughly the same route as Sajid one after another between 12.45pm to 2.35pm.
The two other suspects charged with rioting are Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, both 24.
At least one of the six suspects was allegedly armed with a deadly weapon during the riot, and three people - Mr Dhinessh, Mr Naviinjaay C Nathan and Mr K Vicknesh were injured as a result, the charge sheets stated.
Murder carries the death penalty, while rioting with a deadly weapon carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning. Women cannot be caned.
All six have been remanded for further investigations and will return to court next week.