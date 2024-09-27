Verdun Road fatal fight: 22-year-old on murder charge taken by police to crime scene with 3 other suspects

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old accused of murdering a man in a group fight was taken back to the alleged crime scene near Verdun Road by the police along with three other suspects on Friday (Sep 27).

Muhammad Sajid Saleem was given the capital charge on Monday while five others were handed charges of rioting over the incident.

He is accused of causing the death of Mr Dhinessh Vasie, 25, at about 4am on Sunday near Verdun Road, which is in the Farrer Park area.