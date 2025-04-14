Very heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during Good Friday long weekend
The break is typically the busiest long weekend of the calendar year for the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.
SINGAPORE: Travellers should expect very heavy traffic at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming Good Friday long weekend.
The break is traditionally the busiest long weekend of the calendar year for the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Apr 14).
Good Friday falls on Apr 18 this year, with very heavy traffic expected at the checkpoints from Apr 17 to Apr 21.
“Travellers are to expect longer waiting time to clear immigration. Those who still need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion,” said ICA in a travel advisory.
The Hari Raya Puasa long weekend last month saw more than 1.8 million travellers cross the checkpoints.
Those who departed by car during the peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, said ICA.
“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline."
Stern action will be taken against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences, it added.
TIPS FOR TRAVELLERS
To ensure a smoother journey, ICA advised motorists to check the traffic situation at the checkpoints before beginning their journeys.
Traffic updates can be found on the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website or via the Expressway Motoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.
Drivers can also visit ICA’s Facebook and X accounts for updates.
Those travelling by car and motorcycle are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.
Those commuting by bus can also use QR codes generated by the MyICA mobile app. This option is usable at the automated lanes and special assistance lanes (SALs) of the checkpoints' bus halls.
“Travellers on wheelchairs and family groups of up to four members, including those with children below six years old, can enjoy faster clearance using QR (codes) at the SALs,” added ICA.
It also reminded those driving foreign vehicles to ensure their vehicle entry permits (VEPs) are valid.
Those who do not have a valid autopass card, their VEP approval email from the Land Transport Authority or valid insurance will be turned back.
Drivers with any outstanding fines from government agencies could also be denied entry into Singapore.
ICA also said drivers should refrain from queue-cutting at the checkpoints, as it could cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.
“Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” it said.
The immigration authority reminded travellers to ensure their passports were valid for at least six months.
Short-term visitors to Singapore, including those with in-principle approval for a long-term pass, must submit the Singapore Arrival Card via the MyICA mobile application before they arrive in Singapore. They can do so up to three days before they arrive.
Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should ensure their re-entry permits have been transferred to their new passports.
Long-term pass holders should also notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering.
Those visiting Singapore should avoid bringing in prohibited or controlled items. A list of these goods can be found on ICA’s website.
Anyone bringing such items must declare them to ICA’s officers before being checked.