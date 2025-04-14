Very heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during Good Friday long weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers should expect very heavy traffic at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming Good Friday long weekend.

The break is traditionally the busiest long weekend of the calendar year for the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Apr 14).

Good Friday falls on Apr 18 this year, with very heavy traffic expected at the checkpoints from Apr 17 to Apr 21.

“Travellers are to expect longer waiting time to clear immigration. Those who still need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion,” said ICA in a travel advisory.

The Hari Raya Puasa long weekend last month saw more than 1.8 million travellers cross the checkpoints.

Those who departed by car during the peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, said ICA.

“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline."

Stern action will be taken against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences, it added.