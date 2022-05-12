Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over Vesak Day long weekend: ICA

SINGAPORE: Those intending to travel to Malaysia over the Vesak Day long weekend should expect heavy traffic at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (May 12).

In a media release, ICA said traffic departing Singapore is expected to be heavy between Frida and Saturday, while traffic into Singapore is expected to be heavy between Sunday and Monday.

As Vesak Day this year falls on Sunday, Monday is a public holiday.

"Travellers using the land checkpoints during these periods can expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in the traffic jams where possible," the agency said.

Over the previous long weekend between Apr 29 and May 3 - in which both the Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa public holidays fell - more than 490,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia via the land checkpoints.

The ICA noted that at the peak of the Vesak Day holiday in 2019 - which was also a long weekend - travellers departing Singapore via the land checkpoints had to wait almost three hours.

Those arriving by car during that time had to wait up to one hour before they were cleared through immigration, it said.

"For this upcoming long weekend, travellers are thus advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance, and to check the traffic situation before embarking on their journey," said the ICA.

It advised people to plan ahead and avoid departing Singapore between 3pm and 11.59pm on Friday, while on Saturday travellers should avoid the periods between 6am and 10am, as well as between 4pm and 9pm.

Meanwhile, those travelling into Singapore should avoid the peak hours between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, as well as between 1pm and 11.59pm on Monday.