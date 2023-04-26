Veteran athletics coach has remaining molestation charges withdrawn

SINGAPORE: A veteran athletics coach who was acquitted of molesting an athlete last month had his three remaining charges of molestation relating to a teenager withdrawn by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Mr Loh Siang Piow, also known as Mr Loh Chan Pew, was on Tuesday (Apr 25) given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for the three charges that involved a 16-year-old at the time of the alleged offences.

This means that the 79-year-old coach no longer faces any charges.

Mr Loh was sentenced to 21 months' jail in 2020 for molesting a female athlete, known as Ms C, in 2013.

He appealed against the conviction in the High Court and was acquitted on Mar 30 this year. Justice Hoo Sheau Peng said then that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The three charges related to the 16-year-old were set aside temporarily while the case involving Ms C was ongoing.

After the withdrawal of the remaining three charges, Mr Loh's lawyers from Wong Partnership – Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, Paul Loy and Calvin Ong – said: "The past seven or so years have been a traumatic experience for Mr Loh.

"The allegations against him not only severely affected his standing personally and professionally, but more sadly deprived him of the one thing that he loves most – to train and motivate our young athletes to achieve their best in national and international competitive settings."

They added that Mr Loh was "happy and relieved" that the prosecution has withdrawn all remaining charges against him.