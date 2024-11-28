Should ‘pawrents’ be able to tap subsidies when pets fall ill? Vet, authorities weigh in

SINGAPORE: For Dr Angeline Yang, subsidising veterinary fees to ensure all pet owners can afford them is an issue she feels “very strongly” about.

“When something is related to animal health, like the health of a living thing … there should always be subsidies, in my opinion, unless you’re going to say that only wealthy people can afford pets,” said the owner of mobile veterinary service VetMobile.

People, she pointed out, are able to get treatment even if they are penniless.

“It is illegal not to give you any treatment, right? And if you can pay for it, you can go for (more expensive) treatment,” added the veterinarian of more than a decade.

“So, as a society, we have to decide: Where do we put animals? Do we treat them like family? Do we treat them like commodities?”

Dr Yang was sharing her views on CNA’s Deep Dive podcast last week, which discussed whether Singapore’s veterinary system should be under greater scrutiny and regulation.

This came amid headlines of a Singapore couple spending S$60,000 (US$44,500) to treat their French bulldog’s chronic illnesses, which ranged from skin allergies to an enlarged prostate and a spinal disorder.

Despite the couple draining their savings to pay the vet bills, the canine died at the age of four.