Should ‘pawrents’ be able to tap subsidies when pets fall ill? Vet, authorities weigh in
Pet owners are often dogged by inconsistent pricing, which recently attracted debate when a couple spent S$60,000 to save their pet canine. A veterinarian and a director at the Animal & Veterinary Service discuss the issue on CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.
SINGAPORE: For Dr Angeline Yang, subsidising veterinary fees to ensure all pet owners can afford them is an issue she feels “very strongly” about.
“When something is related to animal health, like the health of a living thing … there should always be subsidies, in my opinion, unless you’re going to say that only wealthy people can afford pets,” said the owner of mobile veterinary service VetMobile.
People, she pointed out, are able to get treatment even if they are penniless.
“It is illegal not to give you any treatment, right? And if you can pay for it, you can go for (more expensive) treatment,” added the veterinarian of more than a decade.
“So, as a society, we have to decide: Where do we put animals? Do we treat them like family? Do we treat them like commodities?”
Dr Yang was sharing her views on CNA’s Deep Dive podcast last week, which discussed whether Singapore’s veterinary system should be under greater scrutiny and regulation.
This came amid headlines of a Singapore couple spending S$60,000 (US$44,500) to treat their French bulldog’s chronic illnesses, which ranged from skin allergies to an enlarged prostate and a spinal disorder.
Despite the couple draining their savings to pay the vet bills, the canine died at the age of four.
WHAT AFFECTS PRICING?
CNA’s checks with six vet clinics showed a relatively wide range of prices for basic consultations.
They ranged from S$25 to as high as S$65, depending on factors like the vet’s seniority. The same went for blood tests, which could cost as low as S$95 and up to S$500 depending on what tests were being ordered.
When asked to explain how vets set their prices, Dr Yang said she and her husband – whom she runs VetMobile with – charge owners a lower markup for medications compared with some other vets. However, they then charge more for their door-to-door services.
“I feel (it’s) fair because we do provide a very personable kind of service,” said Dr Yang.
“At the moment, we charge S$180 for our consultation, but that includes me going there. A lot of people think that it's worthwhile because they don't have to get a pet transport.”
She noted that each clinic has its own policy on how much time to spend with their furry patients, which also affects their pricing.
Other factors include rent, equipment and staff salaries.
PRICING NOT OVERSEEN BY AUTHORITIES
On the authorities’ side, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) – an arm of the National Parks Board (NParks) – does not regulate the setting of vet prices.
This goes beyond the agency’s mandate, which is to safeguard animal health and welfare by ensuring certain standards of care and veterinary professionalism are met, said Dr Diana Chee, director of the Animal & Veterinary Programme Office at AVS.
To that end, a veterinary council that aims to raise professional standards and practices in the sector is set to be established under NParks by 2025. Vets are currently licensed and regulated by AVS.
While the council will regulate the standards and practices of veterinary professionals in Singapore, it will not oversee the pricing of vet fees, said Dr Chee, who was on the same podcast.
“Depending on the circumstances or situation surrounding a specific business entity or clinic, it might have to adjust its pricing structure accordingly,” she noted.
“You look at other professionals as well – they can charge however much they want, right? If you decide that this price is something you can pay and you think it's fair to pay for it, then you can go for their service. But if you think that it's too much for you, then you should go for some other vet,” she added.
“No matter which vet you call, they'll tell you the price … they will be pretty transparent, so I don't think it's a problem.”
SPECIAL RATE FOR WELFARE GROUPS
On the topic of subsidies, Dr Chee pointed out that most vet clinics offer a special rate for welfare group members, as well as community animal rescuers and feeders.
“But it wouldn’t make economic sense to run a specialised clinic that just sees charity cases,” she said.
She cited the example of People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals – a veterinary charity in the United Kingdom that carries out pet consultations for the poor.
Dr Chee, who studied veterinary medicine and surgery in the UK, said she and her fellow students would do rotations there where “people pay what they think they can”.
“It was quite sad to see some people turning up in big, fancy cars and going to see the vet with the animal. And then as they leave, (you can see) the colour of the pound note they're slipping into the box - it's like 20 quid, 10 quid. It doesn’t cover (the costs),” she added.
While the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) runs Singapore’s sole non-profit community animal clinic, Dr Chee said it already sees too many patients and cannot open its services to the public.
According to its website, it serves animal welfare groups and shelters, independent rescuers, community caregivers, and pet guardians who require financial assistance.
MORE PETS, SHORTAGE OF VETS
Another widely reported issue is an insufficient number of vets, compounded by a significant rise in pet ownership in Singapore.
Dr Chee said vet price hikes and a lack of vets is a worldwide problem.
“One vet in the US puts it very well: What happens is the vet pricing hasn’t gone up for many, many years – for decades – because people think that vets should be kind,” she added.
“A lot of people go into vet school because they love animals, and then when you come out, you realise your clients … they'll say things like: ‘But you love animals, right? You should give me a discount. Why can't you spay my cat for free?’
This does not happen in other professions, she noted. For instance, mechanics would not be expected to fix Mercedez Benz cars for free because they love the brand.
CNA TODAY also previously reported that some Singaporean vets have chosen to pursue their careers in other countries like Australia and the UK, due to clients’ scepticism and mistrust in Singapore.
Dr Yang echoed this, saying many of her friends have left the profession altogether due to mental exhaustion.
“It’s just the mental stress of not being appreciated at times,” she said.
“People can change really fast when you talk to them about money. At one point, they can be really happy with you, then the next thing they’re like: ‘Oh, why are you charging me this much?’”