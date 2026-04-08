Singapore passes Bill to set up Veterinary Council, raise sector standards

SINGAPORE: Singapore will establish a Veterinary Council to regulate the profession and raise industry standards under a Bill passed in parliament on Wednesday (Apr 8).

The Veterinary Practice Bill provides the legal foundation for the council and addresses gaps in existing legislation through a consistent framework covering professional registration, education and discipline, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.

Speaking in parliament, Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for National Development, said the number of licensed veterinarians has grown more than fivefold over two decades to nearly 700 as of end-2024, while the range and sophistication of services have expanded alongside rising public expectations of professional standards.

"In particular, there has been a rise in the number of vet specialists and breadth of vet specialisations available here in Singapore, offering specialised surgical and medical services," he said.

NEW COUNCIL AND FRAMEWORKS

Targeted for establishment in the second half of this year, the Veterinary Council will manage registration, regulate professional conduct, set education requirements, and investigate misconduct and negligence.

It will have a mix of public and private sector members, including at least two laypersons who are not veterinarians to represent public interest.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster under NParks, will continue to regulate animal health and welfare, including disease management and biodiversity.

Veterinarians will move to a three-tier registration system: full, restricted or specialist.

Most will fall under the "full" tier, which typically applies to those with qualifications in veterinary medicine conferred by a prescribed university.

Those in niche fields, such as zoo or research institute vets, will be classified as "restricted", while those with approved postgraduate qualifications or special skills, such as vet ophthalmologists or pathologists, will be designated "specialist".

Existing AVS-licensed veterinarians will move to the new framework from 2027 with no disruption to practice.