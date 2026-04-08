Singapore passes Bill to set up Veterinary Council, raise sector standards
The Veterinary Council will manage registration, set education requirements and investigate misconduct among veterinarians.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will establish a Veterinary Council to regulate the profession and raise industry standards under a Bill passed in parliament on Wednesday (Apr 8).
The Veterinary Practice Bill provides the legal foundation for the council and addresses gaps in existing legislation through a consistent framework covering professional registration, education and discipline, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.
Speaking in parliament, Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for National Development, said the number of licensed veterinarians has grown more than fivefold over two decades to nearly 700 as of end-2024, while the range and sophistication of services have expanded alongside rising public expectations of professional standards.
"In particular, there has been a rise in the number of vet specialists and breadth of vet specialisations available here in Singapore, offering specialised surgical and medical services," he said.
NEW COUNCIL AND FRAMEWORKS
Targeted for establishment in the second half of this year, the Veterinary Council will manage registration, regulate professional conduct, set education requirements, and investigate misconduct and negligence.
It will have a mix of public and private sector members, including at least two laypersons who are not veterinarians to represent public interest.
The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster under NParks, will continue to regulate animal health and welfare, including disease management and biodiversity.
Veterinarians will move to a three-tier registration system: full, restricted or specialist.
Most will fall under the "full" tier, which typically applies to those with qualifications in veterinary medicine conferred by a prescribed university.
Those in niche fields, such as zoo or research institute vets, will be classified as "restricted", while those with approved postgraduate qualifications or special skills, such as vet ophthalmologists or pathologists, will be designated "specialist".
Existing AVS-licensed veterinarians will move to the new framework from 2027 with no disruption to practice.
Unauthorised individuals who pose as qualified veterinarians or carry out unlicensed practice can face fines of up to S$50,000 (US$39,200) or 12 months' jail, up from the current S$10,000 maximum fine under the Animals and Birds Act.
Complaints will be reviewed by the registrar, who will recommend action to the council.
Appeals go to either the minister or the High Court, depending on the level at which the case is referred to, NParks said.
SAFEGUARDING PET OWNERS
Several Members of Parliament (MPs) raised concerns about the affordability of vet care, though NParks said that pricing and fees fall outside the scope of the Bill.
It added that AVS will consider separate measures to address these concerns.
MP Diana Pang (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights) said that rising costs — spanning diagnostics, surgery, hospitalisation and follow-up care — were a significant concern for many pet owners.
"For some families, this presents a genuine affordability challenge, sometimes forcing them to delay or decline necessary treatment or to struggle financially, even if they wish to do their best for the 'fur child'," she said, calling on the government to explore strategies to improve affordability and price transparency.
MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) highlighted public feedback on the lack of upfront pricing clarity, wide variations in fees and difficulty comparing services across providers.
Mr Tan said that the Code of Ethics for Veterinarians already requires vets to explain treatment options, costs and risks, obtain owner consent and avoid unnecessary procedures. The authorities are also exploring fee listing to improve price transparency.
"While we understand that many Singaporeans see pets as a member of their family – mine included – and we understand concerns around vet costs, we must also recognise that pet ownership is a personal choice and a long-term commitment that comes with responsibilities," he added.
BUILDING A TALENT PIPELINE
MPs also raised the need to build a talent pipeline in the industry.
MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) said that although polytechnics here offer veterinary-related diplomas, those who want to become a full-fledged licensed veterinarian must study overseas at a recognised veterinary school.
This is a costly pathway only open to those who have the means to do so or are awarded a scholarship, he noted.
"A profession whose entire intake depends on Singaporeans willing to bear the cost and disruption of overseas education with no guarantee of returning is a profession with a structurally fragile supply chain," he added.
MP Cai Yin Zhou (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh) said that workforce growth has not kept pace with demand — one in three households owns a pet — while burnout and long hours are pushing vets in here to seek work in Australia or the United Kingdom, driving costs higher.
"The Bill's additional regulatory requirements risk compounding this, adding compliance burden that may deter talent from entering or staying in the profession."
He called on the government to expand the list of recognised overseas veterinary qualifications and explore Singapore-based licensing pathways.
Mr Tan said that AVS and the council will work with the Ministry of Education and institutes of higher learning to develop veterinary education and training in Singapore, including options for mid-career entrants.
The review will also include manpower projections and resource requirements to study the need and feasibility of a local vet degree programme, he added.