SLA director becomes first Singaporean to lead UN geospatial expert group

SINGAPORE: A director at the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has become the first Singaporean to be appointed as co-chair of the United Nations Expert Group on Land Administration and Management.

Dr Victor Khoo, director of survey and geomatics at SLA, will assume the position for three years starting from August, the authority said in a press release on Tuesday (Sep 27).

Founded in 2015, the UN Expert Group is represented by geospatial professionals from more than 28 countries across Europe, South America, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Geospatial data is directly linked to specific geographical locations and is usually portrayed on a map.

The SLA has encouraged adoption of geospatial technologies as part of Singapore's Smart Nation drive.

The statutory board said Dr Khoo's appointment was "strong recognition" of Singapore's achievements in land registration and management and digitalisation of land ownership.

"The appointment also places Singapore at the centre of global geospatial policymaking, and further positions Singapore as a global hub for geospatial innovation and economic activities," said SLA.