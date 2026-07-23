3 Vietnam Airlines managers charged with taking bribes linked to excess baggage charges

SINGAPORE: Three managers from Vietnam Airlines were charged on Thursday (Jul 23) with taking bribes linked to the collection of excess baggage charges, along with two people who allegedly conspired to bribe them.

A 49-year-old Vietnamese woman, Truong Thi Nhung, allegedly conspired with 51-year-old Singaporean Poh Boon Leong to give bribes to avoid paying excess baggage charges.

Between November 2020 and June 2022, Singaporean Amir Khan Shoul Hamid, 42, allegedly accepted a total of S$41,700 (US$32,345) in bribes from Truong and Poh, or Truong alone.

Amir was the acting or deputy station manager of Vietnam Airlines Company at the time.

Truong also allegedly gave bribes of S$6,500 to another station manager of Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company, 48-year-old Vietnamese Le Trac Tuan.

These bribes, allegedly given between March and April 2023, were also a reward for not collecting excess baggage charges owed by Truong or her associates to Vietnam Airlines.

Le is also accused of giving bribes in turn to Lam Anh Viet, a 52-year-old Vietnamese man who was a general manager at Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company.

Le allegedly gave S$3,000 to Lam in March 2023, so that Lam would not report that Le's alleged receipt of bribes for not collecting excess baggage charges.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement on the charging that it looks into all corruption-related reports, including anonymous ones.

The cases were adjourned for further mentions in August.

For accepting or giving a bribe, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.