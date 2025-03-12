Singapore and Vietnam upgrade ties; deepen cooperation in digital economy, renewables

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam announced on Wednesday (Mar 12) an upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), underscoring their commitment to deepening cooperation in emerging sectors, including the digital economy, renewable energy and carbon credits.

The move came during the official visit of the Vietnamese leader To Lam. The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam is in Singapore from Tuesday to Thursday. This is his first visit to Singapore since he was named the party chief in August last year.

On Wednesday, Mr Lam received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House and met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who also hosted an official lunch in his honour.

"Both leaders reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations, underpinned by regular high-level exchanges and strong economic linkages," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of the bilateral efforts and how they could contribute to regional initiatives, such as the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement and the ASEAN Power Grid, said MFA.