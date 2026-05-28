Vietnam President To Lam to meet Singapore leaders during state visit, speak at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Vietnam President To Lam will make a state visit to Singapore from Thursday (May 28) to Sunday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

The four-day visit comes at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. During his visit, Mr Lam will give the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, billed as Asia's premier defence forum.

He will also meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This is Mr Lam’s first visit to Singapore as the president of Vietnam.

"President Lam’s visit affirms the strong and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and Vietnam, which was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025," said MFA.

Singapore and Vietnam's bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in September 2013.

These ties were subsequently upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Mr Lam’s official visit to Singapore in March last year as the Communist Party of Vietnam's general secretary.