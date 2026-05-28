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Vietnam President To Lam to meet Singapore leaders during state visit, speak at Shangri-La Dialogue
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Singapore

Vietnam President To Lam to meet Singapore leaders during state visit, speak at Shangri-La Dialogue

This is Mr Lam’s first visit to Singapore as the president of Vietnam.

Vietnam President To Lam to meet Singapore leaders during state visit, speak at Shangri-La Dialogue
Vietnam leader To Lam, in Hanoi, May 26, 2025. (File photo: Pool/AP/Chalinee Thirasupa)
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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
28 May 2026 06:02PM (Updated: 28 May 2026 06:06PM)
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SINGAPORE: Vietnam President To Lam will make a state visit to Singapore from Thursday (May 28) to Sunday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

The four-day visit comes at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. During his visit, Mr Lam will give the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, billed as Asia's premier defence forum.

He will also meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This is Mr Lam’s first visit to Singapore as the president of Vietnam. 

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"President Lam’s visit affirms the strong and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and Vietnam, which was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025," said MFA.

Singapore and Vietnam's bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in September 2013. 

These ties were subsequently upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Mr Lam’s official visit to Singapore in March last year as the Communist Party of Vietnam's general secretary.

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On Friday, Mr Lam will receive a ceremonial welcome by Mr Tharman, followed by a call on the Singapore president and a meeting with Mr Wong. 

Mr Tharman and his wife, Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, will host a state banquet in honour of Mr Lam and First Lady Madam Ngo Phuong Ly.

In the evening, Mr Lam will deliver the keynote speech at the 23rd International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue. 

On Saturday, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng will call on Mr Lam.

Mr Lam and Mr Wong will take part in a tree-planting ceremony, and the Vietnamese president will also be hosted to separate meals by Mr Wong and Mr Lee.

Besides his wife, Mr Lam will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials from Vietnam.

Source: CNA/mt(mi)

Related Topics

Vietnam To Lam Lawrence Wong President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Shangri-La Dialogue
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