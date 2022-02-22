Vietnam president to make state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make a state visit to Singapore this week at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Feb 22).

The trip, from Feb 24 to 26, is the first state visit Singapore will receive since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Mr Phuc will meet with President Halimah, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Singapore parliamentarians during his visit.

Mr Phuc will be accompanied by his spouse Mdm Tran Nguyet Thu, as well as several ministers, senior officials and a business delegation.

He will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Feb 25, followed by a call on Mdm Halimah, who will host a state banquet in his honour that evening.

Mr Phuc and Mr Lee will also jointly witness the signing of bilateral agreements that "will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam", MFA said.

Mr Phuc will also deliver the keynote address at the Singapore-Vietnam Business Dialogue, organised by the Singapore Business Federation and Vietnam embassy.

Mr Phuc will meet Mr Goh and visit the Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm the following day before departing Singapore, the ministry said.

"President Phuc's state visit reaffirms Singapore's excellent ties with Vietnam, as both countries prepare to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2023," MFA said.