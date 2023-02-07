Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh to make first official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will make his first official visit to Singapore from Wednesday (Feb 8) to Friday, at the invitation of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Chinh's visit comes as Singapore and Vietnam celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement on Tuesday.

He will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Thursday, and will call on both President Halimah Yacob and Mr Lee, who will also host an official lunch.

The Vietnam PM will also visit the Smart Nation CityScape exhibition at the Singapore City Gallery along Maxwell Road.

"Both Prime Ministers will witness the signing of bilateral agreements that will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, particularly in digital and green economy," said MFA.

Mr Chinh will also meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

He will be accompanied by his wife Madam Le Thi Bich Tran and other officials from Vietnam.

As part of Singapore's "orchid diplomacy", Mr Chinh and Mdm Tran will have a new hybrid named in their honour.