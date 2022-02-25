Closer cooperation important for both sides to recover together from pandemic: Singapore and Vietnam

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam have agreed on the importance of closer cooperation to help both sides recover together and emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday (Feb 25).

The statement comes during Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's three-day trip to Singapore – the first state visit Singapore has received since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

President Phuc’s visit also comes ahead of key milestone anniversaries in 2023: the 50th year of diplomatic relations, and the 10th anniversary of the countries’ strategic partnership.

During his visit, Mr Phuc called on Singapore President Halimah Yacob, and also met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Along with Mr Lee, he witnessed the signing of five agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) across defence, trade and other topics.

In a joint statement, Singapore and Vietnam said Mdm Halimah and Mr Phuc welcomed the “excellent progress” made in strengthening the strategic partnership between the countries.

They also discussed the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on both countries and welcomed the mutual provision of medical supplies between both sides since the pandemic began.

For instance, Singapore has donated antigen rapid tests, nasopharyngeal swabs, surgical masks and ventilators to Vietnam. Vietnam has also donated face masks, protective suits and ventilators to Singapore.

“The two sides recognised the importance of closer cooperation to enable both countries to recover together, and emerge stronger from the pandemic, toward a robust, inclusive, and sustainable recovery,” added the statement.

COOPERATING IN AREAS OF MUTUAL INTEREST

In addition, both leaders emphasised the importance of keeping the partnership “forward-looking and ambitious”, by cooperating more in “new areas of mutual interest” such as the digital economy and green economy.

To that end, both sides welcomed the slew of MOUs signed, some of which covered these areas.

“Recognising the complementarities of both economies, the Leaders agreed to leverage common trade agreements to strengthen bilateral economic ties.”

The leaders also noted “the strong development in bilateral trade and investment cooperation despite pandemic-driven disruptions”.

In particular, Singapore has been Vietnam’s largest source of foreign investment since 2020. It is also Vietnam’s second largest cumulative foreign investor with a total registered capital of US$66 billion as of January 2022.