Police looking into fight that broke out near Katong Square in viral video

SINGAPORE: The police said on Wednesday (Apr 6) that they are looking into a fight that broke out near Katong Square as seen in a video circulating online.

In response to queries from CNA, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

The Facebook video, which was posted by alternative news site The Independent Singapore on Tuesday morning, claimed that the fight broke out outside Katong Square at East Coast Road.

In the video, which lasted slightly more than a minute, a group of around 10 people was seen hitting and pushing one another.

A man, dressed in black, walked towards a car and retrieved a small, silver-coloured object which he held as he pushed another person away.

Another man was also seen being dragged by his shirt off the road and onto the pavement.