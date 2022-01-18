Disciplinary action taken against students seen fighting in video, says MOE; police investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: Disciplinary action has been taken against three students seen fighting in a video circulating online, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (Jan 18).



"The school is aware of the incident and has taken educative actions, including counselling the students involved and engaging their parents," said MOE.



"We take a serious view on acts of violence and appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken. We note that the police are investigating the matter."

MOE did not name the school, or disclose information on when and where the incident took place, when asked by CNA.

In the video, which lasts for about 30 seconds, a girl in a school uniform is seen in a car park being kicked and punched several times by two other girls. One of the kicks lands on the girl's face.

In response to queries by CNA, the police said a report was lodged and that investigations were ongoing. The police also did not provide information on when and where the fight took place when asked by CNA.