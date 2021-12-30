Giant panda cub Le Le welcomes visitors at new nursery in River Wonders

SINGAPORE: Visitors to River Wonders caught their first glimpse of the giant panda cub, Le Le, in its new glass-fronted nursery at the Giant Panda Forest on Thursday (Dec 30).

Le Le (叻叻), which garnered more than 31,000 votes in the online poll held from Nov 3 to Nov 7, was the winning name chosen for the Singapore-born giant panda cub.

The word “Le” comes from “Shi Le Po”, which is an ancient Chinese name for Singapore and in use since the country’s beginning as a trading port. It is also a transliteration of the Malay term “selat”, which means straits, indicative of Singapore’s geographical location.

Le Le made its first appearance in its new nursery on Thursday, a day after the results of a public vote was announced.

Visitors who were at the nursery took videos and photos of Le Le. The cub was seen sleeping in its new nursery.