Vivian Balakrishnan apologises to Leong Mun Wai for 'private comments' made during Parliament session

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on Wednesday (Sep 15) that he has called Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) NCMP Leong Mun Wai to apologise for his "private comments to a colleague" in Parliament on Tuesday.

"I disagree with him on the issue, but I should not have said what I said," Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a Facebook post. "Mr Leong has accepted my apology."

Mr Leong was involved in a 10-hour debate in Parliament about foreign labour, Singaporeans' jobs and livelihoods, as well as free trade agreements.

The debate started on Tuesday afternoon and stretched past midnight.

In a video of the sitting, which was livestreamed on the Ministry of Communications and Information's YouTube channel, a voice can be heard saying "he's illiterate", after Manpower Minister Tan See Leng replied to a question from Mr Leong.

A voice is heard a few minutes later saying "seriously, how did he get into RI? Must have been a lousy school".

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Leong attended Raffles Institution in the 1970s.

Clips of the comments have been widely shared on social media.