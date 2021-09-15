Logo
Vivian Balakrishnan apologises to Leong Mun Wai for 'private comments' made during Parliament session
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and NCMP Leong Mun Wai in Parliament.

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
15 Sep 2021 08:22PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 09:27PM)
SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on Wednesday (Sep 15) that he has called Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) NCMP Leong Mun Wai to apologise for his "private comments to a colleague" in Parliament on Tuesday.

"I disagree with him on the issue, but I should not have said what I said," Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a Facebook post. "Mr Leong has accepted my apology."

Mr Leong was involved in a 10-hour debate in Parliament about foreign labour, Singaporeans' jobs and livelihoods, as well as free trade agreements.

The debate started on Tuesday afternoon and stretched past midnight.

In a video of the sitting, which was livestreamed on the Ministry of Communications and Information's YouTube channel, a voice can be heard saying "he's illiterate", after Manpower Minister Tan See Leng replied to a question from Mr Leong.

A voice is heard a few minutes later saying "seriously, how did he get into RI? Must have been a lousy school".

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Leong attended Raffles Institution in the 1970s.

Clips of the comments have been widely shared on social media.

Early Wednesday morning, Parliament passed a motion by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on securing Singaporeans' jobs and livelihoods.

Parliament also rejected a competing motion by Mr Leong, who called on the Government to "take urgent and concrete action to address widespread anxiety among Singaporeans on jobs and livelihoods caused by the foreign talent policy".

The motions were debated together but voted on separately.

Source: CNA/nh

Singapore Parliament

