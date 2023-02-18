Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to make official visit to China

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Beijing at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang from Feb 19 to Feb 21, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Feb 18).

During his three-day visit, Dr Balakrishnan will meet Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li, Foreign Minister Qin, and Minister of the International Department of the CPC Liu Jianchao. He will also meet Singaporean students and businesses in Beijing.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by MFA Senior Minister of State Sim Ann and officials from the ministry.