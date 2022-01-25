Vivian Balakrishnan to miss Leaders' Retreat in Bintan after receiving COVID-19 health risk warning

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will not travel to Bintan for the fifth Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on Tuesday (Jan 25) after receiving a COVID-19 health risk warning.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Dr Balakrishnan said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be observing the seven-day monitoring period.

Health risk warnings are issued to people identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases, based on TraceTogether and SafeEntry data, or if they are a household member of a COVID-19 case.

Those who have been given a health risk warning are legally required to self-isolate immediately and take an antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours. They can continue with their normal activities for the day if the test is negative.

Dr Balakrishnan said Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann would stand in for him at the retreat.

"In the meantime, I will follow Protocol 3 and do ART tests regularly for the next seven days," he said, referring to the Health Ministry's protocols for COVID-19.

"I have been doing regular ART tests before meetings and events for many months, so frequent testing is already part of my routine."