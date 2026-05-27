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Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan concludes working visit to North Korea
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Singapore

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan concludes working visit to North Korea

Dr Balakrishnan departed for South Korea after the visit.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan concludes working visit to North Korea

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui meets in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters)

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Daphne Yow
Daphne Yow
27 May 2026 11:06PM (Updated: 27 May 2026 11:12PM)
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SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan was in North Korea for a two-day work visit from Tuesday (May 26) to Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart Choe Son Hui.

The ministers held a bilateral meeting with "wide-ranging candid discussions on regional and international issues, as well as developments on the Korean Peninsula", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Wednesday. 

They also reaffirmed "longstanding cordial and friendly relations" between Singapore and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, added MFA, using the official name for North Korea.

Both countries had marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025.

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MFA said that Dr Balakrishnan encouraged North Korea to "engage constructively with the region and keep channels open for dialogue".

Ms Choe hosted a welcome banquet for him, during which he invited her to attend the upcoming ASEAN Regional Forum – a platform for security dialogue in the Indo-Pacific – of which North Korea is a member.

During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan also called on the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Jo Yong Won, who gave him an update on political developments in North Korea, said MFA.

"Minister Balakrishnan highlighted that amid ongoing global uncertainty, it was even more important for countries to maintain dialogue and communication to maintain peace and stability."

MFA added that Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Jo also recounted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s “historic” visit to Singapore for the first US-North Korea summit in 2018.

In an Instagram post, Dr Balakrishnan said that he was glad to be back in the capital, Pyongyang, where he last visited in 2018.

"Singapore and the DPRK commemorated 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2025. Our ties are friendly, built on mutual respect, and continued engagement over the decades."

He added that North Korea remains an important member of the ASEAN Regional Forum, "especially at a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever".

North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday that the two ministers met in Pyongyang and discussed strengthening bilateral ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global affairs, according to the outlet.

Dr Balakrishnan departed for South Korea - officially the Republic of Korea - on Wednesday.

Source: CNA/Reuters/dy

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North Korea Vivian Balakrishnan
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