Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore, Malaysia affirm mutual support, welcome full reopening of borders during Vivian Balakrishnan's visit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore, Malaysia affirm mutual support, welcome full reopening of borders during Vivian Balakrishnan's visit

Singapore, Malaysia affirm mutual support, welcome full reopening of borders during Vivian Balakrishnan's visit

Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri on Wednesday (May 18). (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
18 May 2022 10:08PM (Updated: 18 May 2022 10:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called on Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri on Wednesday (May 18), and they affirmed the two countries' mutual support for each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Ismail Sabri also welcomed the full reopening of land and air borders between Singapore and Malaysia, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

MFA added that Dr Balakrishnan then had a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya and they "took stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation, and agreed that it had continued apace even amidst the pandemic and travel restrictions".

Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met with Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah on Wednesday (May 18). (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore)

The foreign ministers also discussed how both sides could continue to work together and support each other in post-pandemic economic recovery, including tourism and closer interaction between people.

Related:

Source: CNA/nh(ta)

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us