Singapore, Malaysia affirm mutual support, welcome full reopening of borders during Vivian Balakrishnan's visit

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called on Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri on Wednesday (May 18), and they affirmed the two countries' mutual support for each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Ismail Sabri also welcomed the full reopening of land and air borders between Singapore and Malaysia, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

MFA added that Dr Balakrishnan then had a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya and they "took stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation, and agreed that it had continued apace even amidst the pandemic and travel restrictions".