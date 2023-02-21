Spy balloon saga a 'setback' for US-China interactions: Singapore FM Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: The saga involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon being shot down over the United States was a "setback" for interactions between the two nations, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Tuesday (Feb 21).

Dr Balakrishnan said he was very glad that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Wang Yi met face-to-face on Saturday and had "what appears to be an open, candid and frank discussion".

"I hope this will restore the very necessary engagement and collaboration and cooperation between the United States and China," said the minister.

"This may be a matter for two superpowers to resolve. But for the rest of us in the world, we want them to achieve a modus vivendi. It will bring a measure of stability and calm, which is necessary for the world at this point."

A modus vivendi refers to an arrangement or agreement allowing conflicting parties to coexist peacefully, either indefinitely or until a final settlement is reached.

Mr Blinken abruptly cancelled a visit to China over the alleged spy balloon, which China claims was for weather research. Washington has called the incident a "clear violation" of its sovereignty, while Mr Wang has accused the United States of having a "hysterical and absurd" reaction.

Dr Balakrishnan was answering questions from reporters at the end of a three-day visit to Beijing, made at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

He said that he and Mr Qin had discussed the spy balloon saga, but declined to reveal details of what was said.