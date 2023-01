Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan to call on Anwar in official visit to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia from Sunday (Jan 15) to Wednesday.

The four-day trip will mark his first official visit to the country since Mr Anwar Ibrahim was made Malaysia's 10th Prime Minister in November last year.

Dr Balakrishnan will have an audience with Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and also call on Mr Anwar, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said Dr Balakrishnan's visit "underscores the longstanding friendship and close ties between Singapore and Malaysia, and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the new Malaysian government".

Dr Balakrishnan will also call on his Malaysian counterpart Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and other Malaysian politicians and personalities, MFA added.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from MFA.