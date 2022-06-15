Logo
Vivian Balakrishnan in New Delhi for special meeting of India and ASEAN foreign ministers
Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan (right) with Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Singapore in November 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Vivian Balakrishnan)

15 Jun 2022 10:50AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:50AM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be in India from Wednesday (Jun 15) to Friday.

He will co-chair the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, and deliver remarks at the Ministerial Session of the Delhi Dialogue XII.

The meeting marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press statement on Wednesday.

The ministers will discuss ways to strengthen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Dr Balakrishnan, along with the other ASEAN foreign ministers and ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi, will also call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Balakrishnan, who is accompanied by officials from MFA, will also hold separate meetings with his counterpart Dr Jaishankar, and other ministers and parliamentarians from India.

Source: CNA/aj(ac)

