SINGAPORE: Maintaining ASEAN unity and centrality, making progress on economic integration and keeping the region open to all major powers would be among the measures of a successful ASEAN chairmanship for Singapore in 2027, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Friday (Nov 27).

Speaking at an hour-long closing dialogue for the SPH Asia Future Summit held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Dr Balakrishnan said that keeping the 11-member bloc together in relative peace and security would be a key measure of success.

"Yes, we will have squabbles, yes, we will have disagreements, but our shared vulnerabilities and shared opportunities far exceed our differences," he said.

Singapore will assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, the year the regional grouping marks its 60th anniversary.



Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said earlier this month that Singapore had chosen “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships” as the theme for its chairmanship, reflecting the need to strengthen ties within ASEAN while keeping the grouping open to external partners.

On Friday, Dr Balakrishnan said this had become more important amid an increasingly unsettled global environment.

"The old world order has ended. The new world order is not yet born, and we are in the interim. And the interim is choppy, volatile, dangerous," he said.

He pointed to four major shifts: a fundamental change in US-China relations, the disruption of globalisation and the rules-based world order, the “weaponisation” of interdependence through tariffs, critical minerals, trade and supply chains, and a new technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Against this backdrop, he said ASEAN’s ability to remain cohesive and open was increasingly important.