ASEAN unity, deeper integration key measures of successful 2027 chairmanship: Vivian Balakrishnan
ASEAN must deepen economic integration and remain open to all major powers amid geopolitical uncertainties, says the Foreign Affairs Minister as Singapore takes over as chair of the bloc in 2027.
SINGAPORE: Maintaining ASEAN unity and centrality, making progress on economic integration and keeping the region open to all major powers would be among the measures of a successful ASEAN chairmanship for Singapore in 2027, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Friday (Nov 27).
Speaking at an hour-long closing dialogue for the SPH Asia Future Summit held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Dr Balakrishnan said that keeping the 11-member bloc together in relative peace and security would be a key measure of success.
"Yes, we will have squabbles, yes, we will have disagreements, but our shared vulnerabilities and shared opportunities far exceed our differences," he said.
Singapore will assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, the year the regional grouping marks its 60th anniversary.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said earlier this month that Singapore had chosen “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships” as the theme for its chairmanship, reflecting the need to strengthen ties within ASEAN while keeping the grouping open to external partners.
On Friday, Dr Balakrishnan said this had become more important amid an increasingly unsettled global environment.
"The old world order has ended. The new world order is not yet born, and we are in the interim. And the interim is choppy, volatile, dangerous," he said.
He pointed to four major shifts: a fundamental change in US-China relations, the disruption of globalisation and the rules-based world order, the “weaponisation” of interdependence through tariffs, critical minerals, trade and supply chains, and a new technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence, renewable energy and biotechnology.
Against this backdrop, he said ASEAN’s ability to remain cohesive and open was increasingly important.
WHAT ASEAN MUST DO
Dr Balakrishnan contrasted ASEAN today with Southeast Asia in 1967, two years after Singapore separated from Malaysia and amid deep regional tensions, including Konfrontasi, the Vietnam War and territorial disputes.
He said it was “amazing” that the region’s leaders, despite their own existential challenges and disagreements, were able to come together and form ASEAN.
Nearly six decades on, he said the grouping had made “tremendous progress”, pointing to the fact that its 11 leaders can sit down, manage differences and plan for the future, while ASEAN’s combined economy has grown to more than US$4 trillion.
But he said ASEAN still had further to go in achieving its longstanding economic vision of becoming a single market, investment zone and production base, despite having the potential to do so.
"There's a very strong economic agenda, and that must therefore involve deeper integration with each other," said Dr Balakrishnan.
He said the current global environment made deeper regional economic integration even more important, including lowering non-tariff barriers and strengthening regional supply chains.
“Can we commit to lowering non-tariff barriers even more in order to facilitate ASEAN supply chains?” he said.
Dr Balakrishnan also highlighted the ASEAN Power Grid as a key area for progress, arguing that greater regional energy integration could help attract investment and improve competitiveness.
He pointed to the region’s diverse energy resources, including hydropower, geothermal energy and fossil fuels, and said stronger infrastructure links could help ASEAN make better use of those resources.
“Why do we want to integrate? In order to attract more investments, in order to enhance our competitiveness, and in order to integrate our economies,” he said.
“But will there be challenges negotiating these agreements? Yes, there will be. But clearly, we need to do that.”
At the same time, Dr Balakrishnan said ASEAN should broaden its partnerships with both major and middle powers.
While ASEAN countries differed in their economic and political proximity to the major powers, he said they could still agree on a common approach.
He noted that ASEAN should remain an "open, inclusive engagement zone" with all major powers, rather than being forced to choose sides and become an "arena for proxy wars".
"We don't want to be forced to choose, right? But we want to engage all sides."
Dr Balakrishnan had previously said that Singapore will push for deeper economic integration within ASEAN when it takes over as chair in 2027.
These wider partnerships, he said, could extend beyond the bloc’s traditional dialogue partners to include regions such as Africa, South America, the Pacific Islands, and Canada as well, in what he described as a “trans-Pacific strategy”.
SOUTH CHINA SEA CODE OF CONDUCT
On the South China Sea, Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged on Friday that some of the most difficult issues in negotiations over a Code of Conduct between ASEAN and China remained unresolved.
He cited disagreements over the geographical scope of the agreement, whether it should be legally binding and the role of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
UNCLOS sets out the legal framework governing the use of oceans, including maritime boundaries, rights over marine resources, freedom of navigation and overflight, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.
ASEAN and China have been negotiating a Code of Conduct to manage disputes and prevent conflict in the South China Sea, where confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels have heightened tensions in recent years.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro had said earlier this month that ASEAN and China have reached provisional agreement on about 80 per cent of the negotiating text for the code of conduct.
Lazaro said differing positions among ASEAN member states and China, as well as the time needed for negotiations, had prevented the agreement from being finalised this year.
On Friday, Dr Balakrishnan said that the remaining part “is the most difficult”.
Singapore last chaired ASEAN in 2018, when negotiations over the Code of Conduct were already under way.
“All I would say is we will do our best to try to move things along,” Dr Balakrishnan said.
“Main thing is keep the peace, keep the trade flowing,” he said, adding that he is confident nobody in ASEAN wants to go to war over this issue.
He said Singapore, which is not a claimant state in the South China Sea, regarded peace and stability, freedom of navigation and overflight, and the peaceful resolution of disputes as paramount.
Responding to a question on China’s approach to the South China Sea, Dr Balakrishnan said he had urged Beijing to be more “magnanimous” in dealing with smaller ASEAN countries.
“But you know, it's a superpower that is still learning how to exercise both hard and soft power, and I think this is work in progress.”