MSF looks to double regular volunteer pool by 2030 to tackle complex social needs: Masagos

SINGAPORE: Around 3,000 additional regular volunteers are expected to be needed by 2030, doubling the current pool, as opportunities expand across befriending, mentoring, fostering and family support, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Friday (Oct 23).

The call comes as the ministry looks to strengthen volunteer pathways, enabling volunteers to build deeper relationships with beneficiaries and create avenues for experienced volunteers to lead and shape programmes.

“As social needs become increasingly complex, individuals and families benefit from a stronger network of support that brings together volunteers, communities, professionals and families.

“This is part of a whole-of-society effort to achieve better outcomes for individuals and families,” MSF said.

Speaking at the MSF Volunteer and Partner Awards on Friday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli outlined three key shifts to guide the next chapter of volunteerism: moving from activities to outcomes, from acts of service to trusted relationships, and from individual contribution to volunteer leadership.

To this end, he urged volunteers to deepen their contributions by “journeying with an individual or family, guiding volunteers or shaping solutions”.

“Every strong family, child who finds hope and individual who overcomes adversity begins with someone who chooses to serve. When joined by others, that commitment reaches further,” he said.

Since its integration of volunteering programmes under the MSFCare network in 2022, the ministry has more than 3,000 active volunteers working alongside it, Mr Masagos said last year. The figure has remained largely unchanged.

FROM ACTIVITIES TO OUTCOMES

Under the first shift, volunteer roles will be structured around outcomes, such as helping a family towards stability, supporting sustained employment, or guiding a young person towards a better future, said Mr Masagos.

At Youth Homes, where volunteers have long served as befrienders, Mr Masagos said the homes have worked with experienced volunteers and community partners on a mentoring model that gives volunteers a larger role in youths' rehabilitation and reintegration.

Under the Youth Home Mentors initiative at the Singapore Boys' Home and Singapore Girls' Home, mentors work alongside staff to understand each youth's goals and provide structured guidance throughout their rehabilitation.

They also support youths by building on their strengths, strengthening confidence and positive relationships, and navigating a successful transition back into the community to reduce the risk of reoffending.

There are currently close to 100 mentors and more than 100 youths in the programme, MSF said.

“This is what we mean by moving from activities to outcomes: starting with the difference we want to make and designing the volunteer role around it,” Mr Masagos said.

BUILDING TRUSTED RELATIONSHIPS

The second shift focuses on building trusted relationships with children and families over time rather than one-off acts of service.

Mr Masagos said such relationships provide the encouragement and stability needed to navigate setbacks and keep moving forward.

“Meaningful change takes time and is rarely linear. We are creating more opportunities for volunteers to journey with children and families over time,” he said.

In his speech, he cited how foster parents Madam Siti Rahmah and Mr Abdul Jalil cared for five foster children, including several with special needs, over a span of 20 years.

“Their persistent support has helped the children persevere in their education and therapy and make important developmental gains,” Mr Masagos said.