MSF looks to double regular volunteer pool by 2030 to tackle complex social needs: Masagos
Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli outlined plans to shift volunteerism away from one-off contributions toward sustained relationships and community leadership.
SINGAPORE: Around 3,000 additional regular volunteers are expected to be needed by 2030, doubling the current pool, as opportunities expand across befriending, mentoring, fostering and family support, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Friday (Oct 23).
The call comes as the ministry looks to strengthen volunteer pathways, enabling volunteers to build deeper relationships with beneficiaries and create avenues for experienced volunteers to lead and shape programmes.
“As social needs become increasingly complex, individuals and families benefit from a stronger network of support that brings together volunteers, communities, professionals and families.
“This is part of a whole-of-society effort to achieve better outcomes for individuals and families,” MSF said.
Speaking at the MSF Volunteer and Partner Awards on Friday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli outlined three key shifts to guide the next chapter of volunteerism: moving from activities to outcomes, from acts of service to trusted relationships, and from individual contribution to volunteer leadership.
To this end, he urged volunteers to deepen their contributions by “journeying with an individual or family, guiding volunteers or shaping solutions”.
“Every strong family, child who finds hope and individual who overcomes adversity begins with someone who chooses to serve. When joined by others, that commitment reaches further,” he said.
Since its integration of volunteering programmes under the MSFCare network in 2022, the ministry has more than 3,000 active volunteers working alongside it, Mr Masagos said last year. The figure has remained largely unchanged.
FROM ACTIVITIES TO OUTCOMES
Under the first shift, volunteer roles will be structured around outcomes, such as helping a family towards stability, supporting sustained employment, or guiding a young person towards a better future, said Mr Masagos.
At Youth Homes, where volunteers have long served as befrienders, Mr Masagos said the homes have worked with experienced volunteers and community partners on a mentoring model that gives volunteers a larger role in youths' rehabilitation and reintegration.
Under the Youth Home Mentors initiative at the Singapore Boys' Home and Singapore Girls' Home, mentors work alongside staff to understand each youth's goals and provide structured guidance throughout their rehabilitation.
They also support youths by building on their strengths, strengthening confidence and positive relationships, and navigating a successful transition back into the community to reduce the risk of reoffending.
There are currently close to 100 mentors and more than 100 youths in the programme, MSF said.
“This is what we mean by moving from activities to outcomes: starting with the difference we want to make and designing the volunteer role around it,” Mr Masagos said.
BUILDING TRUSTED RELATIONSHIPS
The second shift focuses on building trusted relationships with children and families over time rather than one-off acts of service.
Mr Masagos said such relationships provide the encouragement and stability needed to navigate setbacks and keep moving forward.
“Meaningful change takes time and is rarely linear. We are creating more opportunities for volunteers to journey with children and families over time,” he said.
In his speech, he cited how foster parents Madam Siti Rahmah and Mr Abdul Jalil cared for five foster children, including several with special needs, over a span of 20 years.
“Their persistent support has helped the children persevere in their education and therapy and make important developmental gains,” Mr Masagos said.
On child protection, MSF said it is integrating volunteers more closely into the service journey through two new pilots.
Under the Transition Support Companions programme, volunteers serve as stable and trusted adults for children and young persons in out-of-home care as they move across care settings.
They also provide continuity and emotional support during key transition periods, helping children adapt to new environments and relationships, while strengthening placement stability and reunification efforts.
Another initiative, Project Care, gives counselling support to help families process their emotions, better understand their children’s needs and behaviours, and build confidence in parenting and care.
The MSFCare Network, the ministry’s corps of volunteers and partners, has begun piloting both programmes and plans to expand to 300 volunteers by 2027.
VOLUNTEER LEADERSHIP
The third shift seeks to empower experienced volunteers to step into leadership roles, take ownership of initiatives and mentor newer volunteers.
On this point, Mr Masagos welcomed the aspirations of many volunteers who want to take ownership and contribute ideas as they gain experience.
“When they step forward to lead, they multiply their impact,” said the minister.
Such an approach is already taking shape through the Families for Life volunteer leaders network, where 60 volunteer leaders co-create and lead initiatives such as the marriage support group and national family festival, Mr Masagos added.
MSF aims to groom experienced volunteer befrienders into lead befrienders under ComLink+, a national programme to benefit lower-income families. These leaders will be able to take on greater responsibility in supporting families, said the ministry.
For example, the National University of Singapore (NUS) has worked with MSF to co-create a ComLink+ befrienders course for university students.
Since 2022, the programme has had more than 1,100 student befrienders who have contributed over 20,000 volunteer hours,
More than 340 students enrolled as volunteer befrienders in 2025, with plans for year-on-year increases.
NUS has expanded the initiative to include alumni and staff volunteers, who help families with employment, home ownership and financial stability.
“As leadership opportunities grow, volunteerism is no longer only about what each person can contribute directly. It is also about the people they influence, support and inspire,” Mr Masagos said.
“The three shifts I have shared reinforce one another. Outcomes define the difference we hope to make. Trusted relationships sustain progress, and volunteer leadership allows each contribution to reach further,” he added.
GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY
Speaking to CNA, Ms Irene Soh, who received an outstanding volunteer award on Friday, encouraged others to give back to the community through volunteerism.
The grassroots volunteer in Boon Lay and ComLink+ volunteer conducts home visits to help others with their practical and emotional needs, while connecting them to community resources. Ms Soh also makes it a point to encourage mothers from the ComLink+ programme to step forward as volunteers, she said.
During the pandemic, Ms Soh started an initiative delivering Mother’s Day cakes to single mothers in Boon Lay rental flats. It has since expanded into a monthly birthday cake distribution of 50 to 60 cakes, helping her team connect with residents and identify their needs.
"So as we go by, we find the problems and the things that we can provide them," Ms Soh said.
By encouraging those she has helped to become volunteers themselves, she said doing so helps them forge new friendships and find a sense of belonging.
"I can see the changes in the families and you feel like you're journeying with them. And you can see that they can stand up on their own ... So we feel like we've been supporting them, now it's time for them to give back to the community."
"Our main objective is to bring residents together to support one another. Regardless of your background, whether you're educated, non-educated, financially independent or receiving support from the government, you still can give back," Ms Soh added.