Spread the cheer: 7 places to volunteer at this festive season

SINGAPORE: What better way to celebrate the season of giving than by giving back to vulnerable communities and those in need?

Volunteers form a significant core of manpower in the humanitarian and charity services sector, without which many activities cannot be carried out, members of the community told CNA938 on Monday (Dec 5).

Not only does volunteering your time and energy embody this season’s festive spirit, but you will also be making a big difference to those who need it most.

From migrant workers and underprivileged children to Singapore’s most beloved animals, here are seven places that need a helping hand.

CHRISTMAS DRIVE: ITS RAINING RAINCOATS

Its Raining Raincoats (IRR) is an initiative that aims to improve the lives of Singapore’s migrant workers and facilitate their integration with the local community.

The charity, which routinely hosts donation drives and other community programmes, is holding its fifth Christmas Giving Drive this year.

"Singaporeans and residents from all walks of life can donate wrapped Christmas presents to migrant workers to show our collective appreciation for their hard work building the nation as well as forging strong community bonds," said the charity on its event website.

IRR is open to receiving drop-offs from Nov 10 to Dec 31, 10am to 5pm daily at 470 Upper Paya Lebar Road.

Members of the public can also contribute wrapping paper or help to wrap gifts. If you prefer to be out and about, sign up to be a "Christmas Santa" and help deliver gifts.

There are countless ways one can pitch in to make the workers' Christmas a jolly one.

CHRISTMAS KETTLING: THE SALVATION ARMY

Do you have two hours to spare? Volunteer as a bell ringer with The Salvation Army to help raise funds during its Christmas Kettling activities at various shopping malls.

Christmas Kettling is the organisation's signature event aimed at bringing joy to the needy via donations.

Kettle pots will be at various malls from Nov 26 to Dec 22 from Mondays to Saturdays, with two-hour shifts from 11pm to 9pm.

The goal is to raise S$155,000 for The Salvation Army’s various beneficiaries.

The donations will go toward a slew of initiatives such as supporting welfare services for the elderly, counselling and intervention programmes for vulnerable children, food rations for struggling families, as well as physiotherapy and meals for malnourished migrant workers.

More information about registering as a volunteer is available on The Salvation Army's website. Those interested must be at least 16 years old, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.