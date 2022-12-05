Rising volunteerism in Singapore boosted by youth action, new outreach initiatives

“The significance of the day is also to promote the importance of volunteerism. We really want more and more people to take up volunteering because it gives so much impact back to the community and to those around us,” said Ms Chew.

She noted that volunteers are people who know their communities the best and are well-equipped with the knowledge to intervene and help.

“We really believe that the volunteers who are from the community themselves will often know best what the community needs and wants, when they face emergencies or certain vulnerabilities that they might have. That is why we put full trust in our volunteers to really, in most cases, run the show,” she explained.

DIFFERENT AGE GROUPS

Volunteers come from all age groups and all walks of life, said Ms Chan, noting that they can be categorised into three groups.

The first group is the youth, some of whom were exposed to the movement through their co-curricular activities in school.

“They are taught humanitarian values and knowledge, and even after graduating from school and when they eventually start working, they will often volunteer for us,” said Ms Chan.

“They do first aid response, they do our overseas missions. This group of people are very impactful and inspiring. They do things out of the box, and they always teach us something new.”