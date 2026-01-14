Late-night volunteers work to dispel myths about rough sleeping in Singapore

According to the group’s volunteer head and outreach coordinator Derek Lim, rough sleeping is often due to family or relationship issues.

“They do share that they feel lonely and by befriending them, we are creating a source of support, which comes in the form of friendships and emotional support,” he said.

Reaching out, however, is not always straightforward.

Mr Lim said younger rough sleepers can be harder to find as they frequently move between temporary arrangements such as friends’ homes or hostels.

Older individuals may be easier to identify, but helping them can still take time if they are not ready to accept assistance.

“If it's just not being ready for help, then we won't force so we'll continue to befriend them and journey with them, which might take a long time," said Mr Lim.

"But it's also okay, because at the end of the day, it is about the friendships, about accepting them for where they are at now,”

These outreach sessions often stretch into the early hours of the morning.

Volunteers revisit known locations and keep a lookout for new rough sleepers, offering support that ranges from small gestures such as a slice of cake to celebrate a birthday, to more targeted assistance such as financial or employment aid.