Teen volunteers in Singapore bridge generation gap through music
At The Resonance Project, young volunteers teach seniors and children to play musical instruments, while building friendships and learning skills of their own.
SINGAPORE: Every week, 15-year-old Chloe Voon helps 73-year-old Toh Tian Hock learn to play the keyboard.
The pair have been meeting at an active ageing centre in Senja since January, preparing for a recital at the end of the year.
For Mr Toh, the lessons have been an opportunity to explore the world of music for the first time.
"Because I haven't had any music knowledge until she came along, there were so many things to pick up," he told CNA.
Reading sheet music and learning where to place his fingers on the keyboard have been among his challenges.
"They call it ... the taugeh,” he said, using the Hokkien word for beansprouts, a common term used to describe musical notes as they resemble tiny sprouts on a sheet of music.
“It’s a bit difficult for me to remember all the steps, so I simplified it. I always have to discuss with Chloe how she moves her fingers, which is really unnatural for me.”
Chloe is among the teenage volunteers at The Resonance Project, which she joined about two years ago.
Founded in 2021, the youth-led initiative brings together young volunteers to teach children and seniors to play musical instruments such as the keyboard, ukulele and cajon.
Lessons are held throughout the year, with students working towards recitals where they can showcase what they have learnt.
For Chloe, teaching involves adjusting her approach to suit each student's needs.
"Especially with how I put my fingers on the keyboard, I will ask them what their preference is, because my hand isn't their hand,” she said.
“Maybe they are more comfortable using their ring finger instead of their pinky finger, or the index finger instead of the thumb. And I will try to adjust my fingering according to how they prefer it."
The lessons are not just about music.
Chloe said she enjoys listening to stories from Mr Toh and his wife, and learning about their experiences.
"I have a really fun time teaching them because they've had different experiences that I haven't had. They are basically like friends to me," she said.
KEEPING YOUNG LEARNERS ENGAGED
At a student care centre in Woodlands, 17-year-old volunteer Koh Le Xuan faces a different challenge: teaching children to play the ukulele.
Among her students is nine-year-old Tommy, who enjoys playing pop icon Michael Jackson's Beat It.
But keeping younger children focused during lessons can be difficult, Le Xuan said.
"One challenge that we face is the kids' attention span because they can get quite distracted at times,” she said.
“But we use techniques such as delayed gratification, so we promise them a reward at the end so they can focus first."
Le Xuan, who has volunteered with the project for two years, said seeing the children improve encourages her to continue despite her school commitments.
Managing the occasional rowdy behaviour has also been a learning experience for her.
"I think because I'm usually quite an impatient person, working with children allowed me to develop patience," she said.
BUILDING CONNECTIONS THROUGH MUSIC
Since its founding, The Resonance Project has brought together more than 1,000 volunteers, including alumni.
Its service director, 15-year-old Lara van Steen, said the initiative began as an experiment to see how young people could contribute to their communities.
New volunteers, who may have varying levels of musical experience, undergo a two- to three-day orientation, where they receive training in playing the ukulele and keyboard, as well as how to communicate and build trust with beneficiaries.
Volunteers generally work in alternating teams, with each team conducting lessons every other week. This allows beneficiaries to see familiar faces each week while accommodating the volunteers' school schedules.
For the volunteers, the friendships they develop are also a reason to keep returning.
"We are always getting something back from our beneficiaries, whether that's the joy from them or even being able to spend time with your friends, the people who are serving with you," Lara said.
She also sees the project as a platform for young people to volunteer outside school while pursuing their interests.
"I think every single youth has the heart deep inside them to serve and to give back, and it's just about whether they have the platform and the opportunities, and also the right people around them to encourage them to do so," she said.
With the year-end recitals approaching, Lara hopes the volunteers will recognise how far their students have come since the start of the year.
"I hope the volunteers are really proud of themselves for showing up every week this past year," she said.
"And I hope the beneficiaries are proud of themselves as well."