Teen volunteers in Singapore bridge generation gap through music

SINGAPORE: Every week, 15-year-old Chloe Voon helps 73-year-old Toh Tian Hock learn to play the keyboard.

The pair have been meeting at an active ageing centre in Senja since January, preparing for a recital at the end of the year.

For Mr Toh, the lessons have been an opportunity to explore the world of music for the first time.

"Because I haven't had any music knowledge until she came along, there were so many things to pick up," he told CNA.

Reading sheet music and learning where to place his fingers on the keyboard have been among his challenges.

"They call it ... the taugeh,” he said, using the Hokkien word for beansprouts, a common term used to describe musical notes as they resemble tiny sprouts on a sheet of music.

“It’s a bit difficult for me to remember all the steps, so I simplified it. I always have to discuss with Chloe how she moves her fingers, which is really unnatural for me.”

Chloe is among the teenage volunteers at The Resonance Project, which she joined about two years ago.