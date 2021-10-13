Woman arrested for allegedly filming, distributing video of her bathing her elderly employer

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of voyeurism and for distributing videos of her bathing her elderly employer, said the police on Wednesday (Oct 13).

On Jan 3, the police received a report about a woman who allegedly filmed videos of her bathing her elderly employer and uploaded one such video onto social media.

"The woman is also believed to have distributed the videos to others," said the police in a news release.

She will be charged in court on Thursday with voyeurism with enhanced penalties, as well as distributing intimate recordings with enhanced penalties.

The offence of voyeurism against a vulnerable victim carries a jail term of up to four years, or a fine, or caning, or a combination of any such punishments.

A person convicted of distributing intimate recordings of a vulnerable victim, faces up to ten years' jail, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of the three.

If convicted, the suspect cannot be caned because she is a woman.

"The Police have zero tolerance against those who commit offences against vulnerable victims and will not hesitate to take action against offenders who do so, in accordance with the law."