Authorities to cease entry of dormitory-bound work pass holders via vaccinated travel lanes

SINGAPORE: Employers of S Pass and work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and processes sector will not be allowed to make new applications for their employees to enter Singapore via the vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) from 11.59pm on Saturday (Dec 4).

This will also apply to employers of other dormitory-bound work pass holders, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release.

Malaysians and female work pass holders will still be allowed to enter Singapore via VTLs and will be subject to the prevailing health protocols, said the ministry, adding that this is because these individuals “generally do not reside in dormitories”.

The ministry said that S Pass and work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, as well as other dormitory-bound workers, should come in via the work pass holder general lane.

They may also enter Singapore via ongoing industry initiatives such as programmes with "upstream testing" and isolation in the source country.

“The number of workers entering under these lanes meet industry needs while allowing the entry of these workers to be done at a pace where they can be safely onboarded before entering the dormitories and worksites as these are higher risk settings,” said MOM.