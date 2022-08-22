Man jailed for cheating victims into paying for Singapore-Malaysia VTL bus tickets on Carousell

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to eight weeks' jail for cheating victims into buying bus tickets for the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

Muhammad Solehudin Abu was investigated for cheating three victims on e-commerce platform Carousell when he did not have any bus tickets for sale, said the police on Monday (Aug 22).

"After receiving payment from the victims, the man became uncontactable and removed his listing from Carousell," police said in a media release.

The Singapore-Malaysia land VTL was launched in November 2021, allowing travellers to cross the border without having to serve COVID-19 quarantine in either country if they travel through the Causeway on designated bus services.

When bookings first opened, travellers faced long waits and ticketing issues on the websites of the two designated bus companies amid high demand for tickets.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.